Shah to inaugurate Brahmaputra Riverfront beautification project on Jan 20

Guwahati, Jan 9 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront beautification project in Guwahati on January 20, said Assam minister for urban development Ashok Singhal.

He told reporters on Tuesday about Shah’s upcoming visit and also took stock of the project.

A development project called the Brahmaputra Riverfront beautification is now being built at Pan Bazaar area in the Guwahati city.

The minister Ashok Singhal paid a visit to the project site which is located on the Guwahati Commissioner of Police's former bungalow. He reviewed the progress of the project.

The riverfront project will encompass 1.2 km from the old Kamrup District Commissioner Bungalow to Kacharighat area. There will be a park, places to relax, eat, places to host cultural events, and much more in this area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor