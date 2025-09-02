Shahar Chalo Abhiyan will turn Antyodaya into reality: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Sep 2 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has said that the state government is committed to making the concept of Antyodaya a reality by ensuring maximum relief to the last person of society.

The upcoming Shahar Chalo Abhiyan, to be held from 15 September to 2 October, will be a milestone in strengthening basic facilities and accelerating services in urban areas, he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a review meeting of the Urban Development and Autonomous Governance Department at the CMO on Tuesday. He directed officials to prepare an effective action plan for the campaign’s success and to ensure visible improvements in civic services across urban bodies.

Sharma instructed that pre-camps be organised between 4-13 September in all urban wards. Officers, in consultation with councillors, will identify local issues in advance to provide citizens with quick relief during the main campaign.

The CM said that during the campaign, priority will be given to improvement of sanitation systems in cities, new street light installations, stray animal control and issuance of birth and death certificates, beautification and maintenance of public spaces.

In addition, applications will be accepted for schemes like PM Swanidhi loan distribution and PM Suryaghar - 150 units free electricity scheme. Works such as the repair of community buildings, Anganwadi centres, and schools will also be executed on priority.

Highlighting the need for holistic development, Sharma said that the government is equally focused on the planned development of rural areas. He directed that future-oriented work should be undertaken to strengthen infrastructure in sanitation, drinking water, roads, and sewerage.

Minister of State for Urban Development and Self-Governance (Independent Charge) Jhabar Singh Kharra and senior officials of the department were present in the meeting.

