Shahbad dairy murder: "Will make sure maximum punishment is given to accused," says Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Delhi Police on Monday said that the accused Sahil who was behind the horrific murder of a minor girl in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area was arrested by the Delhi Police near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday adding that police will make sure that the maximum punishment is given to the accused.

While speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suman Nalwa said, "We have arrested the accused, Sahil from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Yesterday we received information late at night that a girl has been murdered. Immediately our staff reached the spot of the incident and multiple teams were formed to nab the accused. The accused was later identified and now has been arrested."

DCP Nalwa further stated that the accused to used to work as a mechanic for AC and Refrigerators and further investigation is underway in this matter.

"He used to work as a mechanic for AC and Refrigerators. Our investigation is underway and we will make sure that the maximum punishment is given to the accused," she said.

Earlier the deceased minor was allegedly killed by the accused Sahil after being stabbed multiple times and her head was crushed with a boulder by a man in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, the police said.

As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the victim girl, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

The CCTV visuals also appeared where the accused can be seen stabbing the girl multiple times and then hitting her head with a boulder. Several locals can be seen present there but no one intervenes in the matter.

The police had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

Reacting to the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Lieutenant Governor to take action in the matter.

"A minor girl was brutally killed in broad daylight. It is sad and unfortunate. There is no fear among the criminals. LG sir, the law and order are your responsibility, please do something. The security of the people of Delhi is the priority," he said.

