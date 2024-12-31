‘Shahi’ term for ‘Snan’ at Maha Kumbh goes against Sanatan tradition: Akhada Parishad chief Mahant Ravindra Puri

Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 31 President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, in an exclusive interview with IANS on Tuesday, shared his views on several important issues, including religious, cultural, and political matters.

Replying to a question, Mahant Puri objected to the use of the term ‘Shahi Snan’ (ritual bath) at Kumbh, saying it is an Urdu word so we have decided to use ‘Rajsi’ (royal) instead of this word.

He further said that “the words used in our Sanatan tradition and culture are deeply tied to Indian heritage. While Urdu and Hindi share a historical connection, when it comes to religion, tradition, and culture, the preference is always for Sanskrit or Hindi”.

Supporting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Ravindra Puri said that Bhagwat is a great guardian of Sanatan Dharma, doing excellent work for the community. He clarified that Bhagwat’s statements were never intended to escalate Hindu-Muslim conflicts but were focused on the protection of religion and culture. “His message was also for Muslims that they should also live with harmony and unity,” he added.

To another query, Mahant Puri stated that under PM Modi’s leadership, Sanatan Dharma faces no threat. He praised the Prime Minister for safeguarding Hindu culture, stating that previous adversaries are now hidden away, and as long as PM Modi remains in power, the religion will be safe. He added that “if PM Modi were to leave, adversaries might resurface, but the Hindu community is now united and prepared for any challenge”.

When asked about the non-Hindu community not being allowed to put up shops during Kumbh, Mahant Puri made it clear that they have never opposed any non-Hindu person. He stressed that opposition should be directed only at those who work against the community. He stated that the majority of the community's artisans, shopkeepers, and contractors are Muslims, and the relationship has always been harmonious.

However, he expressed strong disapproval of those who engage in malicious acts, such as contaminating food and drink, emphasising that such individuals should be kept away from society. The aim is to ensure the Kumbh Mela remains clean, beautiful, and peaceful, sending a positive message.

Mahant Puri further elaborated on the importance of the Kumbh Mela and the Ganga, stressing that the event should reflect the purity of Sanatan culture. He mentioned that both the government and saints are working towards making the Ganga’s water potable, and those spreading negative propaganda about the river's water quality are wrong.

On the political front, Mahant Puri stated that those who oppose the idea of a Hindu nation should recognise that since Prime Minister Modi took office, the ideology of a Hindu Rashtra has gained strength. He declared that India has already become a Hindu nation under PM Modi's leadership. The Prime Minister’s personal devotion, demonstrated through his visits to temples and displays of faith, makes it a matter of pride for Hindus, as no previous Prime Minister had shown such devotion.

Reacting to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s criticism of the Kumbh Mela arrangements, Mahant Puri remarked that Yadav has never spoken in favour of saints and always pursues his political agenda.

He invited Yadav to visit the Kumbh and witness the arrangements, claiming that a firsthand look would give him a better understanding of the situation. He highlighted the importance of strengthening the roots of Sanatan Dharma and culture, reminding that many mosques in India were once temples, a truth that should be acknowledged and passed down to future generations.

Addressing questions about Muslim entry into the Kumbh area, Mahant Puri stated that there should be no restrictions for good non-Hindus, including officials. However, restrictions will apply to those with “jihadi views” who seek to corrupt the religion, try to erase Sanatan culture. He reiterated that the aim is to ensure peace and harmony in the Kumbh area, avoiding communal tensions.

Regarding the creation of a Sanatan Board, Mahant Puri commented on the historical context where the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, allocated land to the Waqf Board for non-Hindus, while Hindus received nothing.

He pointed out that today, non-Hindus claim ownership of land for public infrastructure like the Parliament building, airports, and Railways, while the Sanatan community has little. He proposed the creation of a Sanatan Board to claim 80 per cent of the land allocated to the Waqf Board. This, he said, would be decided after discussions with saints and the public.

