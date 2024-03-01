Shahjahan Saga: Bengal CID summons ED’s deputy director on March 4

Kolkata, March 1 The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal police on Friday issued a notice to the Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Gaurav Varil, asking the latter to be present at the CID headquarters Bhabani Bhavan here on March 4.

According to state police sources, Varil has been served the notice under Section 160 of the CrPC to get some information from him, since the agency is a complainant in the cases against Sheikh Shahjahan, the now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader who is the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali on January 5.

Shahjahan was arrested from Minakhah in North 24 Parganas district late on Wednesday night after being on the run for 55 days.

The sources said the CID wants to record Varil's statements on the complaints registered by the central agency against Shahjahan.

The senior ED official has also been asked to bring some documents related to the matter when he visits the CID headquarters.

To recall, Varil was the officer who had registered the complaint on behalf of ED against Shahjahan and his associates responsible for the attack on the agency officials on January 5, in which three agency staff were seriously injured.

