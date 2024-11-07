Shahjahanpur: Ancient Guns and Swords Believed to Be 100 Years Old Unearthed From Farm Field in UP (Watch Video)

During the ploughing in a field in Shahjahanpur village of Uttar Pradesh, a large number of weapons and guns, which are believed to be 100 years old, have been found below ground.

The weapons include swords, spears, single-barrel guns and many other old weapons. It is speculated that these weapons may be from the time of the freedom struggle of 1857. The local police have seized the old weapon found in the field and have called the Archaeological Department for investigation.

According to the report, ancient weapons were unearthed in Dhakiya Tiwari village, which is located in the Nigohi police station area. Baburam, a village resident, is said to have bought an old field and started ploughing it. While he found 21 rusted swords, 13 guns, daggers, and spears.

खेत से निकला हथियारों का खजाना



शाहजहांपुर, यूपी में एक खेत की जुताई चल रही थे। खेत से 21 तलवारें, 13 बंदूक, खंजर-भाले निकले हैं। ये हथियार सैकड़ों वर्ष पुराने प्रतीत हो रहे हैं। पुरातत्व विभाग को सूचना दी गई। pic.twitter.com/jz9UdO2BP3 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 7, 2024

Historian Dr. Vikas Khurana notes that several hamlets in Nigohi hold significant archaeological importance. Previously, weapons from the Harappan period have been recovered from this region. Dr. Khurana also mentions that this area was well-known for revolutionary activities, with numerous incidents of rebellion against the British occurring here during the 1857 uprising. He suggests that these recently unearthed weapons may be connected to that period, as swords and guns were common in warfare at the time. Further studies will provide more clarity on this finding.