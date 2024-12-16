Shaina NC praises Omar as 'mature leader' for criticising Cong's objections to EVMs

Mumbai, Dec 16 National Conference (NC) leader and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah’s, recent criticism of the INDIA bloc ally Congress’ objections to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has sparked a response from Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, who lauded Abdullah as a 'very mature leader.'

Speaking to IANS on Monday, Shaina NC praised Abdullah for questioning the credibility of EVM-related objections within the INDIA bloc.

Abdullah had on Sunday pointed out the inconsistency in the Opposition bloc’s stance on EVMs. He remarked, "When you get a hundred plus members of Parliament using the same EVMs, and you celebrate that as a victory for your party, you can't then a few months later turn around and say... we don't like these EVMs because now the election results aren't going the way we would like them to."

Shaina NC echoed Abdullah’s sentiments, emphasising the integrity of the election process.

"Omar Abdullah is a very mature leader because he has questioned his INDIA bloc ally Congress on EVMs," she said.

"He rightly pointed out that no political party should play with the voting machines. When you celebrate a victory and secure over a hundred members in Parliament, you cannot then raise questions about the EVMs when the results don't align with your expectations," she said.

Shaina further criticised the lack of faith in the democratic process by questioning the legitimacy of the EVMs.

"Where is your truth? Where is your faith in democracy?" she asked.

"If you do not have faith in the Election Commission of India (ECI), then you do not have the right to contest elections as a registered political party," she said.

The Shiv Sena leader also spoke about the growing rift within the INDIA bloc, which has been highlighted by Abdullah’s criticism of the Congress on the issue.

"There is nothing left of the INDIA bloc," she claimed and added, "only they can answer questions about who will stay united, who will separate, and who will remain dispersed."

Shaina concluded by reiterating her confidence in the EVMs and the transparency of the election process, stating, "The EVMs are completely safe — no Wi-Fi, no Bluetooth, no tampering. The ECI has clarified how secure the machines are. If we are to trust our democracy, we must trust the process."

