Shaina NC slams Sena MP over sexist remark, describes MVA as 'Maha Vinash Aghadi'

New Delhi, Nov 1 Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Friday strongly responded to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant's sexist slur in the run-up to Maharashtra Assembly elections and also spotlighted the contrasting approach of Opposition-led INDIA block and Modi government, towards women.

A political furore broke out this morning, as Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant in a deplorable reference to Shaina NC's foray into electoral arena said that 'foreign maal' was not welcome into the constituency.

Condemning Arvind Sawant’s remark, Shaina NC stated, "I am a woman, not 'maal.'"

She accused the Mahavikas Aghadi Alliance (MVA) for looking down at women and coined a new term for it - “Maha Vinash Aghadi.”

Further, speaking to IANS, she highlighted MVA and Arvind Sawant's double standards, saying, "In 2014 and 2019 election campaigns, we were 'ladki bahan' when they needed our support, but now they use disrespectful language towards us."

The controversy got ignited over SS (UBT) MP from Mumbai South Arvind Sawant's media interaction, where he was asked about the electoral prospects of the rival SS nominee, Shaina Nana Chudasama, a fashionista, contesting elections from Mumbadevi Assembly seat, vis-a-vis Congress three-term MLA Amin Patel.

Sawant, when asked about Shaina potentially contesting from the Mumbadevi constituency, remarked, “Yahan pe imported ‘maal’ (goods) nahin chalega… Yahan pe original ‘maal’ chalta hai, aur wo hai hamare paas, pointing at a smiling Patel.

Shina also showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for multiple initiatives towards women’s empowerment including Ujjwala Yojna, Ladki Bahan Yojna and more.

"We have leaders who respect women. Our president, Droupadi Murmu, is a tribal woman, which is a matter of pride for the nation," she added.

She also questioned the silence of other senior MVA leaders. "When he made this statement, MP Ameen Patel was present and was laughing. Where are leaders like Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Sanjay Raut? Why are they not condemning these comments?"

The Shiv Sena leader also visited a local police station to file a formal complaint, seeking an FIR against the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader for his demeaning language.

