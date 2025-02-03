Shakeel Ahmed Khan’s son allegedly commits suicide in Patna

Patna, Feb 3 Ayaan Khan, the 18-year-old son of Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, was found dead in his room at the MLA’s official residence in Gardanibagh, Patna.

Authorities confirmed on Monday that he had allegedly committed suicide.

The family members of the deceased said, Ayaan had dinner on Sunday night and went to sleep alone in his room. When he did not wake up until late on Monday morning, family members checked on him and found his body hanging.

At the time of the incident, Shakeel Ahmed Khan was out of Patna.

Upon receiving the news, senior Congress leader Kaukab Qadri and others rushed to his residence.

"The entire Congress family is heartbroken by this tragic news," Qadri said.

The police have launched an investigation, and an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team has been called to collect evidence.

Secretariat DSP confirmed the incident but stated that the reason behind Ayaan’s decision remains unknown.

Political leaders across Bihar have expressed their condolences.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain visited Khan’s residence, while the Bihar Congress, through its official X handle, expressed deep grief over the loss.

Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, also shared his sorrow, writing, "The only son of my friend Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Khan has passed away untimely. My condolences are with Shakeel Bhai and his family, but I have no words of solace for a father and mother."

Shakeel Ahmed Khan is expected to reach Patna by late evening.

An MLA from Kadwa Assembly seat of Katihar district, Shakeel Ahmed Khan is currently the leader of the Congress’ Legislative Party in the Bihar Assembly.

He is also the national secretary of the All India Congress Committee and was the former president of JNUSU.

The 60-year-old Shakeel has also been an MLA on a Congress ticket in 2015.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor