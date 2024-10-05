'Shameful': Bengal having woman Chief Minister is unsafe for women, says Shazia Ilmi

New Delhi, Oct 5 BJP National Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee after the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl, saying that it is shameful that a state having a woman Chief Minister is 'extremely unsafe' for women.

"In a state where there is a woman Chief Minister, such incidents with females are happening continuously, this is very shameful in itself," said the BJP national spokesperson.

She said a 9-year-old girl was raped and then brutally murdered, adding that what is the shape of law and order in Bengal. "Navratri is going on these days. Young girls are worshipped as goddesses, in such a time, this kind of heinous was committed, I think that everyone has to answer, especially the state police. It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister and police to improve the law and order," she added.

Reacting to Congress MP Kumari Selja's statement that 'BJP is weak' in Haryana, Shazia Ilmi said, "Kumari Selja has already damaged the Congress party as much as she could. Now, she can talk about anything, but everyone knows the internal conflicts."

On changing the name of Ahmednagar to Ahilyabai Nagar in Maharashtra, the BJP national spokesperson said: "Various state governments have changed the names of cities, all of which were named after British rulers. Keeping in mind the dignity of our state and country, as well as our beliefs, these names are being changed. Mentioning previous examples such as Narmada, Shimla and Pune. This is not the first time; several state governments have changed names."

Addressing the Maoists' encounters in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, Shazia Ilmi stated that more operations will be conducted against the Maoists.

"So far, there are reports of 32 Maoists being killed. The Home Minister will hold a high-level meeting in Delhi on October 7, which will include the heads of the Intelligence Bureau and other senior officials. The aim is to eliminate the Maoist movement," she said.

