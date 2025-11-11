'Shameless': BJP on Congress 'politicising' Delhi blast

New Delhi, Nov 11 A day after the terror attack near Delhi's Red Fort, the BJP on Tuesday hit out at the "shameless" Congress for "working against national interest", deprecating the Opposition parties' bid to "politicise" the tragedy in which eight people were killed.

"If being shameless and working against national interest had a face, it would look exactly like the Congress," said BJP leader Amit Malviya.

"The problem with our Opposition and the loony far-Left ecosystem is that they simply do not know how to stand with the country in times of need," said Malviya, incharge of BJP's National Information and Technology Department, on X.

"Soon after Pahalgam, they whined endlessly, demanding retribution. But the moment Operation Sindoor crushed terror networks, they began croaking for 'peace' - some even discovering newfound ancestral ties to Pakistan," said the BJP leader.

"And now, instead of standing with India, they're busy politicising the Delhi blast, questioning the government even as evidence points to a massive crackdown that has busted several terror modules, averted major strikes, and led to the arrest of dreaded operatives. Our intelligence agencies are hot on their heels," he said.

Malviya said, "While top government functionaries are monitoring the situation closely and reassuring the nation, the Leader of Opposition and his sister, the second-in-command in Congress, are reportedly on yet another foreign leisure trip."

The BJP leader's stinging criticism of the Congress and its allies coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, while speaking in Bhutan, assured action against the conspirators behind the blast.

He stated that Indian agencies will get to the bottom of the conspiracy and assured that those behind the blast "will not be spared".

In his remarks at Changlimethang Ground in Thimphu, PM Modi said that India and Bhutan have shared a deep spiritual and cultural bond for centuries.

He said, "Today is a very important day for Bhutan, for the Bhutanese royal family, and for all who believe in world peace. India and Bhutan have shared a deep spiritual and cultural bond for centuries. And therefore, it was India's and my commitment to participate in this important occasion."

"Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. Today, the entire nation stands with them. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night... Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also chaired a meeting at his residence with top officials regarding the car blast near Red Fort Metro Station.

