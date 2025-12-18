'Shaped my journey': Stalin credits wife Durga for his success

Chennai, Dec 18 In a heartfelt remark that resonated with the gathering, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said that just as many men attribute their success to the women behind them, he owed his success to his wife, Durga.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed Anna Marriage Hall in Kolathur, he recalled how her unwavering support during his most challenging years shaped his journey and helped him reach his present stature.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the state-of-the-art marriage hall, built at a cost of Rs 25.72 crore, and took part in the wedding ceremonies of 15 couples.

Ahead of the event, he led a roadshow through Kolathur, where enthusiastic crowds lined the streets to welcome him.

Addressing thousands gathered at the venue, Stalin said the inauguration symbolised a milestone for Kolathur, bringing enhanced facilities and new opportunities to the constituency.

Expressing deep affection for the region, he noted that Kolathur had been a defining part of his political career and personal bond with the people.

He remarked that Kolathur’s identity has become intertwined with his own, with many associating the constituency directly with his name.

Yet, Stalin stressed that development is not confined to Kolathur alone. The state government, he said, views all constituencies across Tamil Nadu as its own and works with equal dedication in each.

Stalin highlighted that visiting Kolathur brings him incomparable satisfaction -- sometimes greater than what he experiences during statewide government programmes or political tours. The constituency continues to inspire him, he said, with its loyalty and the emotional connection he shares with its residents.

Returning to the theme of personal support, Stalin reiterated his gratitude to his wife, noting that had she abandoned him during his difficult times, his life and career might have taken a vastly different turn. He used this example to remind newlyweds of the importance of mutual support, patience, and respect in marriage.

Addressing the bridegrooms in particular, he urged them to treat their wives with dignity and to recognise the role their partners play in building a stable and successful life.

The event concluded with Stalin personally blessing and solemnising the marriages of 15 couples, adding a personal touch to the ceremony and marking a memorable day for Kolathur.

