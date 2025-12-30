Shaping futures beyond borders: Army empowers J&K youth with free coaching for competitive exams

Rajouri, Dec 30 In a laudable initiative aimed at transforming the educational landscape of Jammu and Kashmir’s border areas, the Indian Army under its White Knight Corps is providing free and high-quality coaching to deserving youth, aspiring for professional careers.

For this initiative, it has joined hands with HPCL and the National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO).

For many years, the financial hardship has forced talented students from Rajouri, Poonch and other far-flung districts to abandon their dreams of becoming doctors, engineers and scientists. Additionally, the costs of private coaching institutes pose significant hurdles for them.

Understanding the initiative, the Indian Army undertook measures to overcome its economic limitations and ensure that this doesn’t stand in the way of merit. And, to assist the Army in the noble initiative, the HPCL and NIEDO came forward and established multiple NIEDO coaching centres across the Union Territory (UT).

One such centre which has caught the attention of all is the Army Goodwill Public School campus in Chaudhary Nar, Rajouri. It has emerged as a beacon of hope for students from border areas.

The centre offers 12 months of completely free residential coaching for national-level competitive examinations, including IIT-JEE, NEET (MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc), ICAR, NEST-NISER, IISER and CUET (UG).

Once enrolled, students are provided with free hostel accommodation, nutritious meals, hygienic MES facilities, modern classrooms, and computer labs.

A disciplined academic environment, regular tests, mock examinations and focused mentoring help students stay on track. Mobile phone usage is restricted, and the campus is monitored through CCTV under the overall supervision of the Indian Army.

Several aspirants, speaking to IANS, said that the initiative has given them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. They shared that their families could never afford coaching fees amounting to lakhs of rupees.

“This program has restored our confidence and given us a platform to compete with students from across the country,” they said.

To date, four batches have completed their training from the centre, and preparations are underway for welcoming the fifth batch. With experienced faculty members drawn from respected institutes, the program is fast becoming a transformative force for the youth of Rajouri and Poonch.

While the initiative by HPCL and NIEDO reflects a strong commitment to youth-centric development and nation-building, this also affirms the Indian Army’s role in going beyond security and nurturing human potential through education and empowerment.

