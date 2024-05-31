Sharad Pawar faction MLAs eager to join Congress, claims Sunil Tatkare

Mumbai, May 31 A group of MLAs from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party is in touch with the Congress' central leadership evincing their desire to switch sides after the declaration of Lok Sabha election results, Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare claimed on Friday.

"As per my information, a group of MLAs from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP is constantly trying to get in touch with the Congress leadership to switch sides," said Tatkare.

When asked who are these legislators, Tatkare declined to divulge the names saying that he would not name any individual.

Tatkare's claim comes weeks after Sharad Pawar's statement that a few smaller and regional parties might merge with the Congress after the general elections.

Pawar later said that he was referring to the smaller parties and not his party, adding that he does not want to comment about the future.

Sources within the NCP claimed that Pawar made the statement after sensing his MLAs' moves to join the Congress.

On its part, the Sharad Pawar camp strongly rebutted Tatkare's claim, saying that he himself is on the verge of joining the BJP after the Lok Sabha election results are declared on June 4.

"After the results, many MLAs from the Ajit Pawar camp will quit as nobody wants to be on the losing side. Those who are with Sharad Pawar now have total faith and confidence in his leadership. The Ajit Pawar camp is desperate to save its sinking ship and that's why they are making such absurd statements," said NCP (SP) youth wing chief Mahebub Shaikh.

