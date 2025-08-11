Sharad Pawar Injured During MPs’ Protest? Claim Sparks Uproar as Police Halt INDIA Bloc March

Members of Parliament from the Opposition’s INDIA bloc attempted to march from the Parliament House to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) headquarters on Monday, but were stopped by Delhi Police, News18 reported. The situation turned tense as barricades were erected near the Parliament entrance, leading to a sit-in protest by several MPs. During the commotion, senior leader Sharad Pawar was reportedly injured, sparking outrage among alliance members. The police had deployed a heavy force, including riot control teams, to block the MPs’ route and prevent them from reaching the ECI office under any circumstances.

Heavy Security and Physical Confrontation During Opposition March

According to the News18 report, around 300 MPs from 25 constituent parties of the INDIA alliance joined the protest, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Sanjay Raut, Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi, and Supriya Sule. The march followed Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegation, supported by purported evidence, of bogus voters in a Karnataka assembly constituency. As the MPs moved towards the ECI, Delhi Police stopped them at the Parliament complex gates, leading to a brief scuffle. News18 reported that amid the pushing and pulling, claims emerged that NCP chief Sharad Pawar had been hurt, which heightened tempers among protesting MPs.

Demand for E-Voter List and CCTV Footage at Centre of Protest

The Opposition’s key demands to the ECI included providing the e-voter list and releasing CCTV footage from polling day. The alliance has accused the Election Commission of adopting a suspicious and biased stance, even alleging collusion with the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections, News18 reported. Delhi Police’s firm action in blocking the march drew sharp criticism from INDIA bloc leaders, particularly after reports of Sharad Pawar’s injury surfaced. News18 reported that the incident not only intensified the protest but also prompted Opposition leaders to accuse the government of using excessive force against elected representatives exercising their democratic rights.