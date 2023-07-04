"Sharad Pawar is our mentor, guru...," says Praful Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Days after Ajit Pawar's coup in Maharashtra that has left political circles in shock, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel on Tuesday said that he considers NCP chief Sharad Pawar as his "guru".

"Sharad Pawar is our mentor and Guru...we will always respect and regard him and his position, he is a father figure to all of us," NCP leader Praful Patel told ANI.

"We are using his picture not out of disrespect, but we are showing our reverence towards him," he added.

He further asserted that in 2022, when Eknath Shinde had taken 40 MLAs to Surat and Guwahati, it was sure the MVA govt will collapse

"When Eknath Shinde had taken 40 MLAs to Surat and Guwahati in 2022, it was sure the MVA government will collapse. As a consequence, there were 51 MLAs of the NCP who at that time, clearly felt that we should be part of the government...there is no ideological difference, if we have gone with Shiv Sena, then we can definitely go with the BJP," he added.

NCP leader further claimed that they have more than 40 MLAs with them saying that "We have 40+ MLAs with us, there is no question about that."

However, he further wished that politics doesn't come in the way of the family relationship and their relationship with him would remain the same.

"I wish politics doesn't come in the way of the family relationship, I wish Pawar family very well and I also consider myself as an extended part of the Pawar family...we can only appeal to Sharad Pawar to accept this...he can take his own decision according to what he thinks is the best," he said.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led administration in Maharashtra on Sunday. Patel was present at the hastily organised swearing ceremony that took place at Raj Bhavan.

Earlier on Sunday, Praful Patel said that no one has any pressure from anywhere when asked if the NCP leaders joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Government had any pressure from the Enforcement Directorate, as alleged by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Praful Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP, has been a close associate of Pawar and was working president of NCP last month. He was a minister in the Congress-led UPA government along with Pawar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor