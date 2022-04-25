Sharad Pawar takes jibe at Maharashtra BJP, says some people getting anxious after losing Kolhapur bypoll

Amid the loudspeakers row, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday took a jibe at the Opposition BJP in Maharashtra saying that some people were getting anxious after losing power.

A political row emerged in Maharashtra over the use of loudspeakers at religious places and the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. Following this, state BJP leaders claimed that the people of Maharashtra feel there should be President's rule in the state.

"The threat of the imposition of the President's rule is always made, but it has no outcome. If a poll situation arises, then the recent Kolhapur by-election result has shown what kind of result would be there," Pawar told media persons while referring to the result of a byelection in the Kolhapur North Assembly constituency.

Congress had won the recently concluded Kolhapur byelection by retaining its power and defeating BJP.

He further said, "Power comes and goes and there is no need to be anxious. Some people are getting anxious and I don't blame them, because before the state election (in 2019) claims were made of coming again to power but it did not happen and hence they are anxious."

After the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena broke the alliance with its ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post of the state. Later, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

( With inputs from ANI )

