Sharad Pawar to cast vote in Baramati after a decade

Pune (Maharashtra), May 6 After a decade, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar will return to his home base Baramati to vote during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

For decades, Sharad Pawar had been a voter in Baramati, but around a decade ago, he had shifted his voting to Mumbai to fulfil certain criteria of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). His address was the landmark Silver Oaks bungalow at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai.

The NCP (SP) chief had served cricket in various capacities, including as MCA President, BCCI President, and head of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the past.

Marking a return to his native place, he has shifted his residential base to Pune and will vote at a polling centre in Malegaon village of the district.

However, his daughter Supriya Sule will vote in Baramati town, while NCP President and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra will vote at Katewadi village on the outskirts of Baramati town.

This time, the two women – ‘nanad’ Supriya Sule and her ‘bhabhi’ Sunetra A. Pawar -- are locked in a direct prestige battle, the outcome of which is expected to determine the political supremacy of the Pawar uncle-nephew duo in their traditional family bastion.

While campaigning during the final poll rally on Sunday night, Sharad Pawar, 83, suddenly lost his voice and has been advised to rest his vocal cords for a couple of days.

Nevertheless, Sharad Pawar had a busy day on the eve of the crucial elections, meeting party leaders and workers, and is expected to bounce back to full-fledged poll campaigning from Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor