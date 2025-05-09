'Sharbat Jihad': Delhi HC closes suit on Ramdev's assurance not to repeat slur

New Delhi, May 9 Accepting Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev’s promise not to use communal slurs against rival summer drink maker Hamdard again, the Delhi High Court on Friday closed a suit filed in the matter, which came to be known as ‘Sharbat Jihad’.

Justice Amit Bansal accepted an affidavit filed by Ramdev in which he said he would refrain from issuing statements or disparaging videos/advertisements against competitor companies.

In the affidavit filed by Ramdev's counsel, the Yoga guru assured the court that he had taken down all advertisements, in print or video format, and social media posts relating to his controversial remarks.

The term ‘Sharbat Jihad’ was coined by Ramdev while promoting Patanjali's 'Gulab Sharbat', claiming that Hamdard was using its gains from the sale of its drink ‘Rooh Afza’ to build mosques and madrasas.

The court had earlier pulled up Ramdev, calling his comment “indefensible” and something that “shocks the conscience of the court” while hearing the suit filed by Hamdard National Foundation India against Patanjali Foods Limited.

The High Court took strong exception to Ramdev's fresh video, released while the matter was still being heard in court, targeting 'Rooh Afza', purportedly linking it with 'Sharbat Jihad'.

In his defence, Ramdev said that he did not mention any brand or community in his video.

During the last hearing on April 22, Justice Bansal was apprised that Ramdev had posted another objectionable video against Hamdard despite his previous undertaking that he would not issue such statements, advertisements and social media posts in future.

At this, the High Court remarked that the latest video was prima facie contemptuous and indicated that it would issue a contempt notice to Ramdev, apart from seeking his presence.

It had asked Ramdev to file an undertaking on affidavit that he would not issue such statements, advertisements and social media posts in future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor