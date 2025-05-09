'Sharbat Jihad' row: Delhi HC closes suit against Ramdev, Patanjali

New Delhi, May 9 The Delhi High Court on Friday closed a suit filed by pharmaceutical and food company Hamdard seeking the removal of Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev's controversial videos purportedly linking the company’s popular drink Rooh Afza with 'Sharbat Jihad'.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Amit Bansal took note of the affidavit filed by Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali stating that the objectionable videos have been pulled down from all social media platforms.

Last week, the Justice Bansal-led Bench reprimanded Ramdev after it was apprised that he has posted another objectionable video against Hamdard despite his previous undertaking that he would not issue such statements, advertisements and social media posts in future.

Remarking that the fresh video was prima facie contemptuous, the Delhi High Court had indicated that it would issue a contempt notice to Ramdev, apart from seeking his presence. Anticipating an adverse order, Ramdev's counsel agreed before the Justice Bansal-led Bench to pull down the objectionable portions within 24 hours on all social media platforms.

Ramdev, while promoting Patanjali's 'Gulab Sharbat', claimed that Rooh Afza's parent company, Hamdard, was using its gains to build mosques and madrasas. Later, he defended his speech, saying that he did not mention any brand or community.

In an earlier hearing on Hamdard's application seeking an injunction concerning a previous video of Ramdev in which he had reportedly linked Rooh Afza with 'Sharbat Jihad', the Delhi HC had slammed the Yoga guru for using communal slurs. "It shocks the conscience of the court. This is indefensible," Justice Bansal had said.

After the Delhi HC signalled passing a strong order, Ramadev's counsel agreed to pull down the controversial video and advertisements. It had asked Ramdev to file an undertaking on affidavit that he would not issue such statements, advertisements and social media posts in future, posting the matter for further hearing on May 1.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Hamdard, said that such videos should not be allowed "even for a moment", adding that Ramdev had earlier attacked herbal health company Himalaya because it is also owned by a Muslim.

Rohatgi referred to the contempt proceedings initiated by the Supreme Court against Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director, Acharya Balakrishna, over the continued publication of misleading advertisements and targeting allopathy.

In August last year, the duo was discharged of contempt of court notice in view of the apology tendered personally before the apex court and the public apology published by Patanjali in leading newspapers.

