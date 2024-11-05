Sharda Sinha’s demise an irreparable loss for music world: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed condolence on the demise of the renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been very popular for the last several decades. The echo of her melodious songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will always remain. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the music world. My condolences are with her family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Sharda Sinha (72) died on Tuesday due to complications arising out of cancer.

A few days ago, she was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi due to illness. On Monday, she was put on a ventilator when her health deteriorated.

President Droupadi Murmu in her message said that the passing of the folk singer is extremely sad.

“The news of the demise of Dr. Sharda Sinha ji, a famous singer known as Bihar Kokila, is extremely sad. Sharda Sinha ji gained immense popularity in the music world by giving her melodious voice to Bihari folk songs in Maithili and Bhojpuri. Today, on the day of Chhath Puja, her melodious songs must be creating a divine atmosphere of devotion in the country and abroad. She was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in the field of art in the year 2018. Her melodious singing will remain immortal. I express my deepest condolences to her family and fans,” the President wrote on X.

Union Home Minister also condoled the death of the folk singer, offering condolences to the family members of the singer.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of Sharda Sinha ji, who gave new heights to Indian music with her melodious voice for more than five decades. Sharda Sinha ji, famous as Bihar Kokila, made Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs popular among the masses and kept mesmerising the film world as a playback singer. The folk traditions of Purvanchal seem incomplete without her voice. On this great festival of Chhath, her voice will definitely make the devotees even more emotional,” the Home Minister wrote on X.

He added, “My condolences are with his family in this hour of grief. May Chhathi Maiya grant a place to the departed soul at your feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.”

Sharda Sinha was born on October 1, 1952, in Bihar’s Samastipur, in a family associated with music. She started her career with All India Radio and Doordarshan in 1980 and soon became famous for her powerful voice and emotional performance.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the deceased folk singer was a ‘precious gem’.

“With the demise of folk singer Sharda Sinha ji, folk music has lost a precious gem. Her melodious voice will always remain immortal among us. May Chhathi Maiya grant her pious soul a place at her feet and give courage to the family and all her loved ones in this difficult time,” the former Chief Minister wrote on X.

72-year-old Sharda Sinha, awarded with Padma Bhushan, is known for Maithili and Bhojpuri songs. Her popular songs include 'Vivaah Geet' and 'Chhath Geet'. She has also been awarded Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan for her contribution in music.

Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) also paid his tributes, saying, “Received the sad news of the demise of Smt. Sharda Sinha ji, daughter of Bihar, a famous singer honoured with Padmashree, Padmavibhushan and who brought Chhath Puja to the masses through her melodious voice and songs.”

He wrote on X, “Praying to God to grant the departed soul a place in his lotus feet and provide strength and patience to the well-wishers and his family in this hour of grief. His sweet voice will live on forever. My salutations and humble tributes to him. Om Shanti.”

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also condoled her death saying that she was a great example of women empowerment.

“Received the sad news of the demise of Swar Kokila, respected Mrs. Sharda Sinha ji, who brought Chhath and other festivals alive with her voice. Late Sharda ji was a great example of women empowerment. Her departure is an irreparable loss for the country, which can hardly be compensated. May Chhathi Maiya grant peace to the soul of late Sharda ji and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult time of grief,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Sharda Sinha ruled the hearts of the common people of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh with Chhath songs.

As the sad news about the death of the folk singer surfaced, condolence messages started pouring in on social media.

BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan said that the folk singer was the identity of Bihar’s culture.

“Goddess of voice, the identity of our culture, without whose voice Chhath festival, marriage, all are incomplete, today we called Chhathi Maiya Maa Sharda Sinha ji to us. May Chhathi Maiya grant them heaven. Om peace peace peace #shardasinha,” Kishan wrote on X.

