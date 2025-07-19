Sharda University student dies by suicide, alleges mental harassment by faculty; two arrested

Greater Noida, July 19 A second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student at Sharda University was found dead by suicide in her hostel room on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

The student, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana, allegedly ended her life after facing sustained mental harassment from faculty members.

The tragic incident has sparked protests on campus and led to the arrest of two teachers.

The young woman was discovered hanging in her hostel accommodation on the university’s Knowledge Park campus.

A handwritten suicide note found in her room explicitly blamed two faculty members --identified in the note as Mahender Sir and Shairg Ma'am -- for causing her emotional distress and pushing her to take the extreme step.

In the note, she wrote: “If I die, the teachers of PCP and Dental Material will be responsible for this. Mahender Sir and Shairg Ma'am are responsible for my death. They mentally harassed me. They insulted me. I have been under stress for a long time. I want them to suffer the same. Sorry, I cannot live anymore.”

Upon receiving the alert, officers from the Knowledge Park Police Station rushed to the scene, secured the hostel premises, and sent the body for post-mortem.

A forensic team and senior police officials conducted a detailed investigation at the spot, collecting evidence from the room.

Based on a complaint filed by the student’s family, police registered an FIR and arrested both faculty members under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to abetment of suicide.

After the incident, the student's classmates and family members created a huge ruckus in the university campus and held a protest against the administration.

They alleged that the student was being mentally harassed by some teachers of the department for a long time, but despite repeated complaints, no action was taken.

Police officials managed to control the situation by engaging in dialogue with the students and their family members. Currently, peace has been restored on campus, and the police are proceeding with the necessary legal formalities.

