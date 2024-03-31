Sharing stage with INDIA bloc leaders, Sunita Kejriwal reads out her husband's message

New Delhi, March 31 Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, on Sunday read out his message at the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan here and questioned the Centre over his arrest.

CM Kejriwal is in the Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with an excise policy-linked case.

Before reading the letter, she said, “I want to pose a question. Is it justifiable that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imprisoned my husband? Do you believe in the integrity and patriotism of Kejriwal ji? Despite calls from BJP members for his resignation due to his incarceration, do you think he should step down?”

“Remember, your Kejriwal is resilient like a lion; they cannot confine him for long," said the Chief Minister's wife, who is now leading the campaign ‘Kejriwal ko ashirwad’ announced by her a few days ago through a video message, under the banner of AAP.

She shared the dais with top opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Congress chief Malliarjun Kharge among others.

The leaders representing the INDIA bloc, who are longstanding rivals of the BJP-led government, are staging a rally to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The rally has been called by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is a part of INDIA bloc.

Other leaders present at the rally also include, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kalpana Soren (wife of Hemant Soren), Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and AAP Minister Gopal Rai.

During her speech at the rally, Mehbooba Mufti said that if AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal were to join the BJP, he would suddenly be praised for his honesty.

She also pointed out the "BJP's hypocrisy regarding dynastic politics by mentioning the induction of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Milind Deora into the party".

“We urge the public to assist the INDIA bloc in spreading the word that Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren were imprisoned because of their dedication to upholding the Constitution, given the bloc's lack of access to the ED and social media,” said Mehbooba Mufti.

Uddhav Thackeray took a swipe at the BJP's slogan of "Abki baar, 400 paar," and said that it's time to ensure the defeat of the BJP.

While announcing a slogan “Abki baar, BJP tadi paar”, Thackeray also condemned the government's actions against farmers and urged them to use their voting power to prevent the BJP from retaining power, stating that the recent arrests signal a dangerous shift towards dictatorship.

Addressing the rally, AAP Minister Gopal Rai accused the Central government of undermining democracy through agencies like the ED and the CBI. He said the government's sole objective was to eliminate the opposition voices.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise scam and is in the financial probe agency’s custody.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor