Sharjeel Imam moves Delhi court seeking statutory bail in sedition case

New Delhi, Aug 29 Sharjeel Imam, a key figure in a case involving alleged inflammatory speeches made against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has filed a plea in a Delhi court seeking statutory bail.

Imam, who was booked under FIR 22 of 2020 by Delhi Police's Special Branch, was initially registered for the offence of sedition. Later, Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was invoked.

He has been in custody since January 28, 2020, and his argument is centered around the claim that he has completed half of the maximum seven-year punishment prescribed under Section 13 of the UAPA.

According to his application, he has spent three years and six months in judicial custody and thus should be entitled to statutory bail under Section 436A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The application states that Imam is willing to provide reliable surety and adhere to any conditions upon his release.

The charges against Imam include sedition (Section 124A), promoting enmity between different religious groups (Section 153A), making assertions prejudicial to national integration (Section 153B), making statements conducive to public mischief (Section 505) under the Indian Penal Code, as well as punishment for unlawful activities (Section 13) under the UAPA.

The plea is scheduled to be heard by Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court on September 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor