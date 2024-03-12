Sharjeel Imam seeks bail in 'larger conspiracy' case linked to 2020 Delhi riots

New Delhi, March 12 Sharjeel Imam, accused in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots, on Monday urged the Delhi High Court to grant him bail.

The High Court on Monday also issued a notice to Delhi Police on a plea filed by Imam against a trial court order denying him statutory bail in a UAPA and sedition case. He is a key accused in a case involving alleged inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

His counsel argued that Imam's speeches, though inflammatory, did not incite violence, saying that his approach was entirely Gandhian.

Senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan contended before a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain that there was no evidence implicating Imam in terrorist activities or conspiracy with co-accused individuals.

She argued that Imam's presence at Shaheen Bagh, a non-violent protest site, and his advocacy for similar peaceful gatherings did not align with a violent ideology. Ramakrishnan said that the police had failed to establish a case against Imam. She cited instances where Imam's remarks, such as suggesting the "cutting off" of Assam, were misinterpreted and taken out of context.

Furthermore, the defence sought bail for Imam on grounds of parity with co-accused individuals, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, and Asif Tanha, who were granted bail by the high court in June 2021.

The trial court had previously denied bail to Imam in April 2022, following his arrest in August 2020 in connection with the case. He has been in custody since January 2020, facing multiple FIRs related to the violence.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 19.

