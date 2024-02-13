Sharmila poses questions to brother Jagan on 'Daga DSC'

Amaravati, Feb 13 Andhra Pradesh unit Congress chief Y. S. Sharmila has termed as 'daga' DSC the notification issued by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government to recruit 6,100 teachers.

She criticised her brother and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday for the District Selection Committee (DSC) notification issued last week and remarked that it is not mega DSC but daga DSC to cheat job aspirants.

She recalled that their father late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had conducted a mega DSC.

"Maha Neta YSR had conducted mega DSC for 52,000 posts but Jagan Anna is doing daga DSC with 6,000 posts," she said. Sharmila said she was posing nine questions to those YSRCP leaders who were making personal attacks on her for questioning. She wanted to know what happened to the recruitment of 25,000 teachers as promised during the 2019 elections. She questioned the delay in issuing notification for 2.5 years.

"What is the meaning of issuing a notification to fill 6,000 posts just one -and-half months before elections," she asked.

"When a joint notification is issued for both TET and DSC, which exam the candidates should write? The exam is to be conducted within 30 days of notification. Does it happen anywhere in the country?" the Congress leader asked.

She also questioned conducting TET and DSC exams with a gap of only six days.

Mentioning that during YSR's time, the exams were held with a gap of 100 days, she asked why his successor did not remember this. "Don't you know that as per the given syllabus, a candidate has to study 150 books. Is it possible for the candidates to study 5 books every day," she asked.

Sharmila asked if they were conspiring to make the unemployed suffer by putting psychological pressure on them.

"Is it not an action to take revenge," she asked and dared Jagan and his ministers to answer her questions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor