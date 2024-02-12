Sharmistha Mukherjee Raises Alarm on Foreign Influence in Farmers' Protests, Questions Rahul Gandhi's Travel Agenda

In a significant development, over 25,000 farmers alongside approximately 5,000 tractors are set to embark on a movement from various districts of Punjab and Haryana towards Delhi. The procession is scheduled to commence on Monday, with the intention to reach the capital by Tuesday.

Of particular concern to authorities are reports indicating the modification of these tractors with hydraulic tools to remove barricades and the preparation of fire-resistant hard-shell trailers, purportedly designed to withstand tear gas shells. Allegations have surfaced regarding the execution of drills utilizing these adapted vehicles.

Questions arise regarding the classification of these modified tractors, with some likening their capabilities to tanks or armored vehicles. The logistics and preparation involved in fitting these modifications prompt inquiries into how such activities could proceed unnoticed by state intelligence agencies.

Let’s not forget the foreign origin toolkits during last farmers’ protest. Let’s see how many times @RahulGandhi visits abroad in the next 2 months! This guys grandmother had apprehensions abt ‘foreign hands’ trying 2 destabilise India, perhaps rightly so. But the grandson….🙄 https://t.co/xVGlYKZVZ6 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) February 12, 2024

Amidst these developments, social media platforms buzzed with speculation and concern, with one user said Now that 2024 appears to be a done deal for PM Modi be prepared for massive disruptions. Foreign deep states will unleash their forces pulling out all stops. We may be heading for the most tumultuous poll season ahead, User tweeted.

Reacting to these assertions, Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of Former President Pranab Mukherjee, said Let’s not forget the foreign origin toolkits during last farmers’ protest. Let’s see how many times Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits abroad in the next 2 months! This guys grandmother had apprehensions abt ‘foreign hands’ trying 2 destabilise India, perhaps rightly so. But the grandson.

During the last farmers' protest, the Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell lodged an FIR, accusing the creators of a 'toolkit' regarding the protest of offenses such as sedition, criminal conspiracy, and incitement of hatred. The toolkit, shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg, allegedly prompted the police action. Notably, the FIR refrains from explicitly naming anyone, including Greta. However, according to Special CP (Crime Branch) Praveer Ranjan, a preliminary inquiry suggests that the toolkit may have originated from the Poetic Justice Foundation, which he claims is a pro-Khalistani organization.

What exactly is a toolkit?

Essentially, it serves as a flexible set of instructions or recommendations aimed at achieving a specific goal. The toolkit's contents vary based on its intended purpose. For instance, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India, offers a toolkit for implementing Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). This toolkit encompasses fundamental guidelines for investigating IPR violations, relevant legal provisions, and definitions of terms like counterfeit and piracy.