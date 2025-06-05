Sharmistha Panoli Granted Interim Bail by Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to law student and social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli in a case filed against her for a controversial post shared online. The case was registered at Garden Reach Police Station, leading to her arrest by Kolkata Police on May 30 from Gurugram in Haryana.

Panoli was brought to Kolkata on a transit remand and placed in judicial custody until June 13. Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury granted her bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000.

The court directed Panoli to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. According to the reports, she has been prohibited from traveling abroad until further notice.

Panoli was arrested on May 31. The arrest came more than two weeks after she made controversial remarks in response to a post that questioned India's military action following the Pahalgam attack. Several political leaders and social media users criticised the state government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and questioned the manner in which the arrest was carried out.