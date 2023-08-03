Sharpshooter of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 3 The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a sharpshooter from the infamous Neeraj Bawana gang in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Narendra alias Ghoda, was also declared a proclaimed offender in an Arms Act case and was previously involved in two cases, including the murder of Rajesh from the Neetu Dabodia Gang in the Rohini Court in 2017.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav said that thry received specific information that the sharpshooter would be near Japani Park, Sector-10, Rohini

A trap was laid, and Narendra, a resident of Rohtak, was caught.

During interrogation, Narender disclosed that he committed the murders of Ranbir and Dhaula in Haryana's Asoda village with his associates Sandeep, Ashish, Ashwani, and Sanjay.

"In 2013 while in judicial custody, he came in contact with one Kala and joined the Neeraj Bawania-Kala Asodia Gang. In the meantime, Kala Asodia was murdered by Ashok Pradhan and his associates in front of the Rohtak Court.

"In 2017, Narender was granted bail by the court. He, along with his associates Mohit, Praveen, Raj Kumar, Ajay, and Satish, planned to avenge the killing of Kala Asodia. On April 29, 2017, they fired and killed Rajesh in the Rohini court complex," Yadav said.

In June 2017, he was arrested with arms and ammunition but "he jumped bail and evaded arrest, subsequently being declared a proclaimed offender in this case", he added.

