Sharpshooter of Tillu-Tajpuria gang nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, May 31 The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested a sharpshooter of the Tillu-Tajpuria gang from the national capital, said an official, adding that a ‘proclamation’ under section 82 CrPC was also issued against the accused, who was instructed by the gang leaders lodged in jail to eliminate rival gang members.

The accused was identified as Vishal a.k.a Ghaisal (24), a resident of Rohtak district in Haryana.

According to the police, the Crime Branch was tasked to arrest the gang members active in Delhi and its periphery.

“Subsequently, a specific input was received regarding Vishal’s arrival near Bhalswa Jheel, Bhalswa Dairy. The team raided the place and Vishal was nabbed,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar.

On interrogation, it was revealed that from an early age, he has been known to one Sumit a.k.a Jhumka, who is a member of the Tillu-Tajpuria gang.

Sumit is involved in the recent murder reported in the Alipur police station and is absconding.

“Through Sumit, he came in contact with another gang member named Himmat a.k.a Chiku. He started working on their directions. In December 2020, on the direction of Himmat, he along with one Paramjeet a.k.a Chita planned to murder Boga (a sharpshooter of gangster Rajesh Bawaniya) but when they were on the way to execute the plan, the police caught them,” said the DCP.

After being released from jail, he remained in touch with Sumit. “In March 2024, he met Sumit who gave him money to sustain himself and assured him that they would use him for killing rival gang members,” said the DCP..

About 15-20 days ago, Vishal received arms and ammunition on the instructions of Sumit. “He was further instructed to reach near Bhalswa Jheel to meet another member of the Tillu-Tajpuria gang to start working on the target assigned by Himmat. However, he was arrested by the team,” the DCP added.

