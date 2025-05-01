Shashi Tharoor makes it in nick of time to receive PM Modi at Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1 Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Shashi Tharoor, often regarded as a man on the move, barely managed to make it on time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Kerala's capital city on Thursday night.

Tharoor took to his social media to point out how he made it to the airport. “Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency. Looking forward to his officially commissioning Vizhinjam port, a project I have been proud to have been involved with since its inception,” wrote Tharoor on X.

PM Modi was seen exchanging a few words with Tharoor, and the two were seen holding one another’s hands for a longer time.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to Kerala in 2025 and has come to dedicate one of the biggest infrastructure projects, which is expected to change the face of not just Kerala, but the country as such.

PM Modi will dedicate the port on Friday.

Tharoor, who has been representing the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency since 2009, holds Vizhinjam close to his heart.

Earlier, amidst unprecedented tight security in Kerala's capital city, PM Modi arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

He is in the state capital city to dedicate to the nation the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport worth Rs 8,900 crore on Friday.

On Friday, he will leave for the Pangode Military camp and board the helicopter to reach Vizhinjam, near the port site.

It is the country’s first dedicated container transhipment port that represents the transformative advancements being made in India’s maritime sector as part of the unified vision of Viksit Bharat.

Vizhinjam Port, having strategic importance, has been identified as a key priority project which will contribute to strengthening India’s position in global trade, enhance logistics efficiency, and reduce reliance on foreign ports for cargo transhipment.

After dedicating the Vizhinjam Port to the nation, PM Modi will return by helicopter to the airport and leave for Andhra Pradesh.

In Andhra, PM Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati.

In line with his commitment to ensure world-class infrastructure and connectivity across the country, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 7 National Highway projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the railway projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting capacity.

