Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule among 7 MPs to lead Indian delegations abroad on Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, May 17 In a strong diplomatic counteroffensive following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, India has decided to dispatch multiple delegations of Members of Parliament (MPs) from across the political spectrum to key countries around the world.

The objective is to expose Pakistan's alleged involvement in the attack and to underline India's firm stance against terrorism.

Each of the seven delegations will consist of MPs from different parties, prominent political figures, and senior diplomats.

MPs expected to lead the delegations include Congress' Shashi Tharoor, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

According to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, these All-Party Delegations will be visiting important partner nations, including members of the United Nations Security Council, later this month.

"In the context of 'Operation Sindoor' and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month," the ministry said in a statement.

"The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism," it added.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, posting on X, wrote, "In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero tolerance to terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences."

The countries where the delegations will be dispatched include the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, South Africa, Egypt, the United States, and Japan.

The delegations aim to communicate India's unified political stance against terrorism and seek international support to hold Pakistan accountable.

Other MPs expected to participate include BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, and Tejasvi Surya, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Congress MP Manish Tewari, and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

Sources indicate that the decision to send these cross-party delegations is a response to Pakistan's increased attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, as well as to recent comments by US President Donald Trump.

New Delhi continues to maintain that Kashmir remains a bilateral matter.

This marks the first time that the Modi government has mobilised elected representatives from multiple political parties as diplomatic emissaries to challenge Pakistan's narrative on the global stage.

The focus of the delegations will be two-fold: To brief foreign governments about the Pahalgam terror attack and to clarify that 'Operation Sindoor' targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied territories, without endangering civilian lives.

