Shashi Tharoor's PA Shiv Kumar Arrested At Delhi Airport For Gold Smuggling

Customs officials at the Delhi airport arrested Shashi Tharoor's personal assistant, Shiv Prasad, for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai, according to sources. Prasad was detained by customs officials at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport on Wednesday.

According to customs sources, Prasad was apprehended while taking possession of gold brought from Dubai by one of his associates. The customs officials seized gold worth approximately Rs 30 lakh and initiated an investigation to ascertain its origins and authenticity.

Prasad, who arrived at Delhi Airport from Dubai, was questioned by customs officials about the source of the gold and the purpose of bringing it to India. However, he failed to provide satisfactory answers or present the necessary documents. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing. Shashi Tharoor, a former Union Minister, currently serves as the Member of Parliament from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.