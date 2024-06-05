Shatrughan Sinha expresses gratitude to people of Asansol for his victory

Mumbai, June 5 Senior actor and Trinamool Congress MP, Shatrughan Sinha, who won from West Bengal's Asansol constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the people of his constituency.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the actor penned a long note for the people of Asansol.

Shatrughan Sinha wrote, "With an attitude of gratitude I wish to thank everyone from my constituency #Asansol the 'city of brotherhood' for their unwavering love & support for our great win".

The actor also lauded the senior leadership of Trinamool Congress and the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee.

"This could not have been possible without the able & capable leadership of true mass leader the hon'ble CM Bengal @MamataOfficial. Special thanks & Congratulations to young, dashing, dynamic leader @abhishekaitc for creating & making a record breaking win by nearly 7 lakh votes, the highest voting maker in West Bengal. And of course all our very prominent senior leaders, workers & supporters #TMC. Joi Bangla! Jai Hind", he wrote in his post.

The veteran actor won by a margin of 59,564 votes against BJP candidate Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor