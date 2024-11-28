Shatrughan Sinha urges caution in handling violence in Sambhal, Bangladesh

New Delhi, Nov 28 Actor-turned-politician and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday called for sensitivity and careful handling of the ongoing violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, and the situation concerning minorities in Bangladesh.

This comes after the deadly violence in Sambhal which left five people dead and many others injured. The violence broke out on Sunday during a court-ordered survey of the centuries-old Shahi Jama Masjid (mosque) that some Hindu groups claim was built at the site of a destroyed temple. The situation in Bangladesh is also quite distressing due to the ongoing crisis in the country.

Speaking to IANS, Sinha emphasised the need for a measured approach to the unrest in Sambhal.

"This is a very sensitive case and should be dealt with with proper care. It’s better to focus on finding the root cause and solutions rather than putting posters," he said.

Sinha further underscored that in India, everyone, regardless of caste or religion, has equal rights.

"If someone has provoked or supported the violence, it is condemnable and shameful," he added.

Expressing his condolences to the families affected by the violence, Sinha said, "I stand with the people who have lost their loved ones. My prayers are with them, and I hope such situations never occur again."

He also suggested that a dialogue should be initiated to better understand the root causes of the unrest, urging the government to focus on resolving the issue instead of promoting division through public posters.

On the ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, Sinha remarked, "While it is their internal matter, the situation is condemnable. The ongoing violence is a matter of deep concern for all of us."

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for their efforts to address the issue through diplomatic channels.

However, Sinha stressed the need to understand the broader issues affecting relations with neighbouring countries, calling for a deeper reflection on the causes of regional tensions.

Meanwhile, S Jaishankar is expected to address the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha houses in the Parliament on the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh on Friday, November 29, if the proceedings are not disrupted by the leaders of the opposition.

