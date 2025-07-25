Shaurya Bharat car rally flagged off to honour armed forces, promote green initiatives

New Delhi, July 25 In a unique blend of patriotism, environmental consciousness, and youth outreach, the 'Shaurya Bharat Car Rally' was flagged off on Friday from Air Force Station, New Delhi by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

The rally is being organised by the Progress Harmony Development Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with the Indian Air Force.

With the theme 'Rashtra Ka Maan, Shaurya Ke Saath, Paryavaran Ka Vikas', the rally aims to honour the valour of the Armed Forces and commemorate the success of 'Operation Sindoor'.

The rally will travel from Delhi to Air Force Station Adampur via AF Station Ambala between July 25 and 27, covering approximately 800 kilometres. A total of 112 participants from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, DRDO, and NCC are taking part in the rally, which is being held under the aegis of the Directorate of Adventure.

The convoy consists of 40 Tata-sponsored vehicles, most of them electric, showcasing India's commitment to sustainable mobility and environmental protection.

As the rally moves along its route, it will stop at colleges and universities to engage with students, aiming to inspire them to pursue careers in the Armed Forces.

The outreach will focus on instilling values such as courage, discipline, and patriotism among the youth. The event reflects a broader vision of integrating national pride with modern green initiatives, while also building bridges between the Armed Forces and the younger generation.

The rally will conclude at Air Force Station Adampur on Sunday, marking a significant tribute to the Armed Forces and a strong statement on India's journey towards green mobility.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor