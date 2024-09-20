Shawarma Kills 22-Year Old In Chennai; Case Filed Against Local Vendor

A 22–year-old woman from Noombal near Vanagaram in Chennai allegedly died of food poisoning on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) after she consumed shawarma from a local eatery. A senior police official from the Avadi Police Commissionerate said Swetha, a resident of Thiruveedi Amman Street near Vanagaram, worked as a teacher at a private school in Noombal. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that Swetha had eaten shawarma nearly a week ago from a local fast-food restaurant while she was out with her brother.

After eating the shawarma, Swetha reached home and ate fish curry, too. Her family said that she began vomiting and even fainted the same night. Following this, she was rushed to a private hospital in Porur.

However, when her condition did not improve, Swetha was shifted to the Government Stanley Hospital on Tuesday, September 17. On Wednesday, September 18, the young teacher died after not responding to the treatment. While a case has been registered in connection with the incident, the police are awaiting a postmortem report to confirm if Swetha lost her life due to the food he consumed. Earlier in March this year, the Tamil Nadu Food Department had conducted raids at several eateries across the state. The raids were conducted after a 13-year-old girl allegedly died after eating Shawarma in Namakkal district.