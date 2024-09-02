Shazia Ilmi cites AAP MLA's arrest to reiterate need to amend Waqf Act

New Delhi, Sep 2 BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Monday emphasised the necessity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, pointing to the arrest of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan over alleged irregularities in Delhi Waqf Board as a critical example.

Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday following a raid at his house in connection with alleged irregularities in appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board and leasing of its properties believed to be worth Rs 100 crore.

Reacting to the ED action, Ilmi underscored the importance of amending the Waqf Act to prevent such instances of corruption.

Citing the AAP MLA as an example of the corruption plaguing the Waqf Board, the BJP spokesperson told IANS, "This is why it is crucial to amend the Waqf Act. Amanatullah Khan manipulated land worth Rs 100 crore by leasing it out illegally. He made substantial profits through these illegal practices and by awarding contracts to party workers."

She also recalled previous incidents where Khan himself exposed alleged corrupt activities within the board, and filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against former Waqf Board Chairman Haroon Yusuf and Haji Mateen for allegedly transferring Waqf properties to private builders.

"This pattern of misuse continues regardless of whoever assumes the chairmanship of the Waqf Board. They want to avoid any amendments to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to maintain their corrupt practices, keeping poor Muslims in poverty while profiting as land mafias," she added.

The ED raid under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was conducted with the support of Delhi Police and CRPF personnel. Following the raid, Khan took to social media, alleging that the action was a targeted attempt to arrest him, accusing the ED of "harassing" him and the AAP leadership.

The BJP criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following Khan's arrest, accusing the party of widespread corruption, particularly in the recruitment of staff for the Delhi Waqf Board.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders have rallied behind Khan, with Manish Sisodia accusing the BJP and ED of attempting to suppress dissent.

