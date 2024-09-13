She has found a new father, says Maha Minister after daughter joins Sharad Pawar’s NCP

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), Sep 13 A day after his daughter Bhagyashree deserted him and joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, NCP minister Dharmaraobaba Atram on Friday took a swipe saying that she has found a new father after leaving her father.

Atram, a four-time legislator from Aheri, who hails from the royal family of Gadchiroli, wished Bhagyashree well but hinted that he is prepared to take on her in the upcoming Assembly election likely to take place in the second week of November. He also criticised the NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar for inducting her daughter into his party fold.

“It's okay to find a new father. Leaving your own father and finding a new one, let's see what she does. I have worked for people for 50 years. If the house is broken, let's see what is next. Someone broke into the house. I had told her not to do such a thing. Now what has happened has happened. Now the elections are a few months away. She has a lot to learn. Let her fight against me but she should win,” said Atram who was anguished over his daughter’s decision to ditch him.

“She has improved her language but I may have fallen short in teaching her that while speaking you have to show restraint. I have my full blessings. She is new to politics. After being together for so many years, she must have learned something. During (Thursday) yesterday’s meeting, she may have spoken with enthusiasm or she may have been speaking because someone must have told her to do so. Let’s see. She has now joined a new party. I hope that something good will happen,” he remarked.

Atram took a dig at Bhagyashree for her statement that she also took care of the Gadchiroli district and worked for its development for some time saying “It’s ok. Where was I? Was I in the air? During that time I was very much in India and in Gadchiroli district.” He reiterated that the Assembly election is two months away and the people will make their decision.

Atram had sparked controversy after he had urged the people from Aheri to throw Bhagyashree and her husband into the Pranhita River for her decision to switch sides in the run-up to the Assembly election. Further, Bhagyashree also overlooked the advice given by NCP national president and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar not to break the house saying that he had committed a mistake by doing so.

