Sheikh Hasina Resigns: Former Bangladesh PM Arrives in Agartala via Military Helicopter, Say Reports

According to multiple reports, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in India after her resignation as PM amid violent deadly protests in the country claimed more than 300 lives, with 94 deaths occurring on Sunday, the deadliest day in weeks of anti-government demonstrations.

Hasina left Bangladesh for India via military helicopter around 2:30 local time and landed in Tripura's capital, Agartala, on Monday. However, there has been no official confirmation about Hasina's arrival in India. Media sources suggest that she left the Dhaka Palace on a helicopter with her sister.

Local media reports indicate that Sheikh Hasina was forced to quit as prime minister after massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.

