Sheikh Shahjahan might escape to London if granted anticipatory bail: ED tells court

Kolkata, Feb 23 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsel informed a lower court on Friday that Sheikh Shahjahan, the absconding Trinamool Congress leader and the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF personnel at Sandeshkhali on January 5, might escape to London if he is granted anticipatory bail.

The ED counsel argued that Shahjahan is so influential that on the day of the attack, he had arranged a crowd of around 3,000 people in just 15 minutes to launch the attack on the ED and CAPF personnel in Sandeshkhali.

“Later, we learnt from the tower location of his mobile phone that he was at his residence in front of which the attack took place, which shows how influential he is in the area,” the ED counsel argued.

In his counter argument, Shahjahan’s counsel termed the submission made by the central agency counsel as self-contradictory.

“On one hand, they are claiming that my client organised the crowd for the attack on that day. However, the same local crowd is now on the streets of Sandeshkhali demanding his arrest. How can this be possible,” Shahjahan’s counsel asked.

In reply, the ED counsel argued that if Shahjahan is innocent, why is he absconding since the day of the attack?

Shahjahan’s counsel then said that his client is ready to extend full cooperation to the investigation process, provided he gets a shield against coercive action.

The judge then reserved the judgement in the matter.

