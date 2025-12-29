Sheikh Shahjahan’s aide allegedly threatens BLO after ‘doubtful voter’ gets hearing notice

Kolkata, Dec 29 A booth-level officer (BLO) in coastal Hingalganj of North 24 Parganas district has allegedly received life threats from close associates of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan after a ‘doubtful voter’ was served a notice for a hearing during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The incident pertains to booth number 190 at Pukuria village, where BLO Pralay Mandal detected serious discrepancies in an online enumeration form submitted by a voter identified as Khairul Karigar. According to official scrutiny, the voter allegedly falsely declared his mother as deceased and listed a neighbouring woman as his mother, despite his biological mother being alive.

Following the detection of the alleged forgery, Karigar was issued a notice for a hearing under the Election Commission of India’s claims and objections process. Soon after, the BLO allegedly began receiving threats, purportedly from Karigar and his associates.

Mandal is reportedly living in fear following the incident. Local residents have expressed concern over the alleged intimidation and have extended support to the BLO.

Khairul Karigar, however, has denied both the allegation of threatening the BLO and claims of being closely associated with Sheikh Shahjahan. The district administration has said the matter will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

It has also emerged that Karigar’s name figures in the ‘unmapped’ category of the draft electoral rolls published by the Election Commission of India.

Local sources alleged that Karigar migrated from Bangladesh several years ago and later settled in Pukuria village under the Sahebkhali area of Hingalganj. His mother, Rahima Bibi, is also stated to be residing with him.

It is alleged that within a year of settling in the area, Karigar developed close links with Sheikh Shahjahan, currently lodged in a correctional home, and through political connections obtained voter and Aadhaar cards. Both he and his mother are alleged to have voted regularly from booth number 190.

Residents further alleged that Karigar frequently intimidates locals by invoking the names of Trinamool Congress leaders and demanded that action be taken against him as per the law.

Speaking to local reporters, BLO Pralay Mandal said, “He threatens people by taking the names of political leaders. He keeps saying, ‘I’ll see to it.’ I am worried because such people cannot be trusted. As far as I know, he is Bangladeshi and was not residing in this area earlier.”

Local Trinamool Congress leader Jagabandhu Mistri also raised concerns, alleging misuse of voter data to obtain electoral documents. “His mother is still alive, yet he filled out an online form declaring her deceased. The administration should take action,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, Khairul Karigar said he would prove his citizenship and innocence during the hearing. “Show me proof that I have links with Sheikh Shahjahan or any other leader. Whether I am Bangladeshi or not will be proven when I present my documents,” he said.

Sheikh Shahjahan, a former executive member of the North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad, was arrested on February 29, 2024, after remaining absconding for 55 days following an attack on an Enforcement Directorate team that had gone to Sandeshkhali on January 5 last year to probe alleged ration scam irregularities. The incident later triggered widespread protests in the area over allegations of land grabbing and sexual harassment by Shahjahan and his associates.

