Sheikhpura gold heist: Police say inside job, arrest two employees

Patna, Dec 21 Police in Bihar's Sheikhpura on Thursday said that they have cracked the sensational 5.836 kg gold heist from the Aashirwad gold loan company within 72 hours of the incident.

SP, Sheikhpura, Kartikeya Sharma claimed that branch manager Krishna Murari and assistant branch manager Vikas Kumar were involved in the loot that took place on Monday afternoon.

"During investigation, we have taken the statements of Krishna Murari and Vikas Kumar and their statements appeared contradictory. Hence, we have strongly interrogated them and they broke down and revealed the conspiracy.

"Krishna Murari and Vikas Kumar were the mastermind of the heist and it was executed by notorious criminal Neeraj Kumar alias Wanted of Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district. The entire plan was finalised in a hotel in Bakhtiyarpur a week ago. As per the plan, Krishna Murari would go to Mirganj in Gopalganj to visit a branch while Vikas Kumar would stay in the branch.

"Krishna Murari brought a bike from an employee to go to Mirganj. He met Neeraj Kumar and his associates at Benar Mor and sent a text message to Vikas Kumar. Following that Neeraj Kumar and his men struck the gold loan company and looted 5 kg 836 gram gold jewellery and Rs 2 lakh cash and fled," the SP said.

"We have recovered gold jewellery from the houses of Krishna Murari and Vikas Kumar. A bike which was used in the commission of crime was also seized. The other accused are on the run. We are making efforts to nab them," he added.

