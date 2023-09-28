Shekhawat attacks CM Gehlot for questioning V-P's visits to Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 28 Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat made a scathing attack on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the latter questioned the frequent visits of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Rajasthan.

Shekhawat said that if things were in Ashok Gehlot’s control, he would have banned the visit of Union ministers.

On Wednesday, when Chief Minister Gehlot raised questions on the Vice President's visit to Rajasthan, Shekhawat said, "Ashok Gehlot ji is scared of defeat. He is also upset by the arrival of the Vice President in the state. He has cut off almost all relations with the Centre. Had it been in their control, they would have banned the visit of Union Ministers."

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday raised questions regarding the frequent visits of Vice President Dhankhar to Rajasthan. Gehlot said, "First the Prime Minister came and now the Vice President is doing up-downs. Today the Vice President will visit five places. There are five places visited by four helicopters.

"Be it the Governor or the Vice President, we respect them. We will welcome the Vice President even if he becomes the President, but for now please be kind. Coming again and again in the morning and evening. There is no point in this. What's the point?

"What will people think if you come again and again? What do you want? These are constitutional institutions. They should be respected. No matter what government is there. This time the Prime Minister made it known that no one will come in the protocol, neither officers, nor ministers. When Shekhawat Saheb became the Vice President, he had said that Rajasthan is my home. No one will come here in protocol."

CM Gehlot was addressing a public dialogue programme for Mission 2030 at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

He said, "Ministers are coming one after the other. Central ministers are coming to Rajasthan. Anyway the ministers have no work. These people created a new system. The ministers are not working and an RSS person has been made to sit and he rules everything. The public will answer them."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor