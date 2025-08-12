Shillong's first public bicycle sharing system launched to promote green mobility

Shillong, Aug 12 The Meghalaya government, on Tuesday, launched Shillong's first Public Electric Bicycle Sharing (PBS) System, marking a milestone in clean, sustainable, and people-centric urban transport for the Northeast.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma along with fitness icon Milind Soman, ceremonially inaugurated the city's first PBS docking station and e-cycles.

Chief Minister Sangma said, "The programme is driven by a commitment to meaningfully benefit the city, its citizens, and tourists, rather than being a superficial effort. It is a part of a broader thought process and a larger goal, necessitating a comprehensive and inclusive policy to address various aspects of urban mobility."

He highlighted that Shillong has the potential to become a "walkable city", noting that 80 per cent of locations could be accessed without vehicles and proper walking infrastructure, such as dedicated pathways, were in place.

To support this vision, the Chief Minister outlined the development of a Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) policy, which includes measures like a parking policy to reduce roadside parking and free up space for pedestrians.

Chief Minister Sangma also spoke of a Rs 45 crore project to revamp Ward's Lake in Shillong, including its bridge and overall aesthetic, alongside road expansion efforts.

He stressed the need for collective effort and tough decisions, seeking cooperation from citizens to achieve these goals.

He noted the successful relocation of street vendors as a step toward beautifying Shillong and advancing the goal of promoting non-motorised transport.

Reiterating his commitment to active mobility, he promoted the "Walk to Work on Wednesday" initiative, launched in 2019, but acknowledged that one-off programmes are insufficient, calling for sustained efforts.

He commended the Urban Affairs Department, GIZ members, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for their contributions to making this vision a reality.

A senior official said that the State government aimed at declaring Shillong as India's NMT capital.

Shillong's unique topography makes non-motorised activities like walking and cycling highly feasible, promoting better health and fitness.

To make Shillong walking- and cycling-friendly, the state government is redesigning junctions and public spaces and improving hawking markets in the capital, particularly in New Shillong.

He emphasised that the launch of the PBS system is another step toward achieving the NMT vision.

Actor and fitness advocate Milind Soman shared that, having travelled across India, he has observed a growing desire to make cities more pedestrian- and cycling-friendly to promote a sustainable lifestyle.

Reflecting on his 30 years of visiting Shillong is a stunning landscape and beauty.

Soman said, "The Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) initiative is a significant step toward enhancing sustainability and livability, improving the quality of life for all residents. The vision of establishing Shillong as India's sustainable and active mobility capital is a vital example for the country."

The actor expressed optimism that other cities will look to Shillong as a model for creating better urban environments and described the PBS launch as an exciting first step.

The PBS system makes electric cycles available for short-term public use through a docking station at the SMB Parking Lot (opposite SBI Main Branch) in Shillong.

Users can rent a cycle for a short trip or a day and return it to the docking point, making it a flexible, affordable, and eco-friendly mode of transport.

In its pilot phase, 20 electric bicycles have been deployed, with plans for city-wide expansion based on public response and demand.

