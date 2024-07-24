Shimla Accident: Two Killed, Three Injured As Car Falls in Deep Gorge in Rohru

Two people were killed and three others were injured when their car plunged into a 200-meter-deep gorge in the Rohru Sub-Division of Shimla district, according to police reports on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Tuesday night on the Summerkot-Sungri link road as the victims were traveling from Rohru to Shimla. The police stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it skidding off the road and falling into the gorge.

The victims have been identified as Lucky Sharma (25), a resident of Bhojpur village in Bilaspur district, and Ishant (23) from Navgao village in Arki in Solan district, the police said.

The three injured people Bharat, Pankaj, and Rakesh—are currently receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital in Rohru, according to authorities. The bodies of the deceased will be released to their family members following the completion of the postmortem examination, the police added.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving), 125(a) (causing hurt by rash and negligent act), and 106(1) (causing death by rash or negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said.

