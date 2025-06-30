Shimla House Collapse Video: 5-Storey Building Collapses Like Pack of Cards; Red Alert in Himachal Pradesh

A five-storey house building collapsed like a pack of cards in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Monday morning, June 30. A shocking video of the incident went viral on social media, where a building in slow motion is seen lying down to another side of the area, turning into debris as heavy rainfall triggered cloudbursts and landslides in the region. The mishap was captured on a camera, and it took place in the Bhattakufar area of Shimla.

According to information, the building named Raj Niwas was destroyed in seconds and turned into debris. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, as the residents had evacuated the premises last night following concerns of structural instability due to continuous rainfall and landslides.

Five-Storey Building Collapses in Shimla

Shimla: A multistory building collapses in Shimla's Bhattakufar area due to incessant rain. Authorities on ground assessing damage & ensuring safety.

Meanwhile met department has issued red alert in himachal for next tree days.#Building_collaspe#devastationpic.twitter.com/SV42Tlktbs — umesh simla (@umeshsimla) June 30, 2025

The building owner told India TV News that the family had evacuated the house on time before the tragedy struck. The structure had already lost its hold due to ongoing four-lane construction work nearby and had been lying empty for some time. Local residents informed the administration after the collapse, and efforts to clear the debris are currently underway.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Fakes Identity, Kills Husband to Grab 18 Acres of Land.

Meanwhile, Kallu and Mandi announced a school holiday for all schools and anganwadis due to flooding and heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. Due to the overflow of the Larji and Pandoh dams, authorities opened the gates to manage water levels, which has triggered a flooding situation in some areas. A travel advisory has been issued asking people to avoid commuting on the Chandigarh-Manali four-lane highway, which remains vulnerable to landslides and blockages.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra, and Mandi. The IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. The state government is actively monitoring the situation and requests citizens to stay alert, avoid travel unless essential, and follow all safety instructions issued by local officials.