Shimla police recovers 57 gm heroin, arrests two persons

Shimla police arrested two accused and recovered 57.87 gm of heroin from their possession on Tuesday.

According to the police, two accused Nikhil Sharma and Priyanka, both residents of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh were arrested from the Sanjauli area of Shimla. The accused and his accomplice were on the radar of Shimla police for allegedly being involved in drug supply.

"Both the accused have been taken into custody and will be produced in court where the police will seek their custody. A case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered against both the accused," said Kamal Sharma, DSP and spokesperson of Shimla district police.

According to police, further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

