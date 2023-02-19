Shimla records highest min temperature of 14.4°C, surpasses previous highest of 14.2°C

At 14.4 degrees Celsius, the state capital of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, recorded highest-ever minimum temperature on Saturday.

The mercury has been inching up in the hills and across the North Indian belt over the last few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a western disturbance across the North Indian belt over the next 24 hours, with the mercury set to drop in the region after a few days.

"The temperatures in most places of Himachal Pradesh are above normal. On Saturday, Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous highest for this time of year, at 14.2 degrees Celsius on February 26, 2015. At 29.5 degrees Celsius on February 16, this year, Solan, too, surpassed its previous highest of 28.5 degrees Celsius on February 26, 2021," said Surender Paul, head of IMD, Himachal Pradesh.

"The highest maximum temperature at Solan (located at 1,550 metres above sea level), as per our records, was 28.5 degrees Celsius on February 26, 2021. However, the record was broken on February 16 when the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius," he added.

"Both the minimum and maximum temperatures in the state are currently 4 to 5 degrees above normal. In some areas, the temperatures are 8 to 10 degrees above normal," he said.

The mercury is rising in other parts of the state as well, Paul said, adding that there has been less precipitation this year, resulting in a rise in daytime temperatures.

"There was less western disturbance this year and it was particularly weak at higher altitudes, resulting in deficient precipitation and an increase in temperatures in the state. There are many other reasons for the rising temperatures, one of which could be the change in local weather pattern and changing climatic conditions," Paul added.

Over the last 24 hours, Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius, its highest till date for this time of year. Also, as per the latest data, the minimum temperature was on the higher side on Saturday as well.

Most hill stations in Himachal recorded above-normal minimum temperatures, with Dalhousie recording a minimum of 15.2 degrees Celsius and Jubbwrhatti in Shimla at 13 degrees Celsius.

Kangra recorded a minimum of 10.4 degrees Celsius, with Palampur at 10 degrees Celsius, Narkanda in Shimla at 9 degrees Celsius, Kufri at 12.9 degrees Celsisus, Rekong Peo in Kinnaur district at 6.2 degrees Celsius and Mandi at 8.9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Manali recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius while Nahan in Sirmaur district recorded a minimum temperature of 11.1 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was also above normal on Saturday evening, with Una at 30.4 degrees Celsius, Solan at 29.3, Bilaspur,28.6, Chamba 27.3, and Bhunter at 29.7 degree Celsius. Dharamshala recorded a maximum of 26.5 degree Celsius, with Nahan in Sirmaur at 25.3, Mandi at 29.2, Manali at 20, Shimla at 23.2, Dalhousie at 20.6, Kufri at 17.1 and Narkanda at 17.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has, however, forecast snowfall in the state's higher reaches and rain in the low and mid hills.

"By tomorrow, the state will be in the grip of another Western Disturbance during which there could be snowfall in the higher reaches after the night of February 20. Following a fresh spell of snowfall and rain, the weather will start clearing again and temperatures are expected to drop," said Paul.

( With inputs from ANI )

