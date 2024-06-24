Shinde directs strict action against illegal pubs, bulldozing all illegal structures in Pune

Mumbai, June 24 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday spoke to Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and directed him to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bulldoze all structures which are against the building rules.

He also directed the initiation of renewed action against drug peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city.

Shinde’s directives came hours after a video surfaced purportedly showing young women using drugs in the washroom of a pub situated on a high-profile Fergusson College Road in Pune.

The opposition NCP-Sharad Pawar slammed the state government, terming Pune as the ‘’home of drugs and pubs.’’ Similarly, the BJP demanded that all pubs be removed from the city.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena staged a protest while Patit Pavan Sanghatana pelted stones at the pub. Amid uproar, the Pune police swung into action and sealed the pub.

The Police Commissioner has ordered an inquiry. Police have also nabbed owner Santosh Kamthe, franchisee Ravi Maheshwari, manager Manas Malik and staffers Utkarsh Deshmane and Yogendra Girafe.

A police inspector and an assistant police inspector have been suspended for dereliction of duty. Pune MP and Union Minister Muralidhar Mohol claimed that it was after his instructions that the city police had suspended two officials of Shivajinagar police stations.

